Verstappen claims sixth pole of season at Canadian Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen secured pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix in a rain-affected qualifying session, demonstrating his dominance in wet conditions.

Nico Hulkenberg of Haas surprised with a second-place finish, while Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton will start from the second row, while Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton secured spots on the second row.

Verstappen's performance in the qualifying session affirmed his status as a formidable force in Formula 1. Despite the challenging weather conditions, he displayed remarkable control and speed, setting a time that was 1.244 seconds faster than Hulkenberg's lap. This marked Verstappen's sixth pole position of the season, further solidifying his position as a championship contender.

The rain played a significant role throughout the session, making it a tricky affair for the drivers. Verstappen, however, appeared unfazed by the inclement weather and consistently demonstrated his superiority on every lap. His dominance was evident as he carved out a considerable gap between himself and the rest of the field.

Nico Hulkenberg's performance in the Haas car came as a pleasant surprise. The German driver secured an unexpected second-place starting position, putting Haas on the front row alongside Red Bull. Hulkenberg's impressive lap time and ability to capitalize on the changing conditions demonstrated his skill and adaptability.

Meanwhile, the experienced duo of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton will start the race from the second row. Alonso, representing Aston Martin, secured the third-fastest time, while Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, secured fourth place. Both drivers showcased their experience and adaptability in the challenging conditions, setting the stage for an exciting battle during the race.

However, the qualifying session was not without its share of disappointments. Red Bull's Sergio Perez continued to struggle, failing to make it into Q3 for the third consecutive race. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also faced frustration, suffering an unexpected elimination in Q2, leaving him starting from 11th place.

As the rain intensified during the final session, the drivers had no opportunity to improve their lap times, and Verstappen's early benchmark remained unchallenged. With his dominant performance and pole position secured, Verstappen enters the race as the favorite to claim victory for Red Bull, who remain unbeaten this season.

The stage is set for an exhilarating Canadian Grand Prix, with Verstappen leading the pack and a mix of surprise contenders and seasoned champions vying for glory on the rain-soaked circuit.