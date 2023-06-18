 
Toulouse snatch victory from La Rochelle in thrilling top 14 final

Toulouse emerged victorious in a thrilling French Top 14 final against La Rochelle, securing their 22nd domestic crown in a dramatic showdown. 

Romain Ntamack, a rising star set to play a prominent role in the upcoming Rugby World Cup, played a pivotal role in Toulouse's triumph with a superb late try. The win denied La Rochelle the opportunity to achieve a historic double of domestic and Champions Cup titles.

The final took place at a packed Stade de France, with French president Emmanuel Macron in attendance. The match kicked off with both teams exchanging penalties, resulting in a narrow score of 6-3 in favor of Toulouse after the first quarter. Toulouse's Santiago Chocobares seized the opportunity and capitalised on a fumble by La Rochelle's Jonathan Danty, running in a try from 50 meters. This gave Toulouse a 13-3 lead, but La Rochelle fought back, leveling the score at 13-13 by halftime.

In the second half, La Rochelle came out strong, taking the lead with a try by Uini Atonio converted by Antoine Hastoy. However, Toulouse refused to back down and Thomas Ramos kicked three crucial penalties, swinging the score in their favor at 22-20. La Rochelle's Hastoy responded with two penalties of his own, putting his team ahead 26-22 with just nine minutes remaining.

As the clock ticked down, Toulouse was awarded a penalty. Ntamack attempted to kick the ball into touch near La Rochelle's line but miscalculated, resulting in a scrum for their opponents. The moment seemed to favor La Rochelle, as victory appeared within their grasp. However, Ntamack quickly redeemed himself, breaking free from his own half and embarking on a remarkable 60-meter run to score the winning try.

Ramos sealed the victory with a successful conversion, prompting jubilant celebrations from the Toulouse crowd. Ntamack's stunning reversal of fortune, from a potential error to a match-winning moment, epitomised the exhilarating nature of the game. La Rochelle, led by coach Ronan O'Gara, came agonisingly close to claiming their first-ever Top 14 title, but were ultimately denied by Toulouse's resilience and Ntamack's brilliance.

With this triumph, Toulouse reaffirmed their status as a dominant force in French rugby, further solidifying their legacy as the most successful team in the history of the Top 14 competition.

