Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Sainz's three-place grid drop shakes up Canadian GP starting positions

By
Web Desk

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz . planetf1.com/
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Pierre Gasly of Alpine during the qualifying session for the Canadian Grand Prix. The incident occurred in the final minutes of the Q1 segment, causing Gasly to abandon his lap and miss out on progressing to Q2.

Gasly expressed his frustration, labeling Sainz's actions as "completely unacceptable" and emphasising the dangers of not being aware of other drivers on the track. He had to swerve into a runoff area to avoid a collision with Sainz, which compromised his qualifying performance.

Race stewards conducted an investigation and concluded that Sainz was predominantly at fault for impeding Gasly. The penalty dropped Sainz from eighth to 11th on the starting grid, enabling his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc to move up one position.

Team boss Otmar Szafnauer voiced his discontent, describing the incident as "ridiculous" and lamenting the negative impact on Gasly's performance. Gasly himself expressed his disappointment and frustration, highlighting the effort put into building a successful weekend and the detrimental effect of Sainz's actions on his own performance.

Gasly further stressed the potential dangers of the situation, with both drivers risking injury in a high-speed collision. He called for drivers to exercise caution and pay extra attention, especially in areas known to be hazardous, such as the last chicane at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

This is not the first incident involving the two drivers, as Gasly had previously been punished for impeding Sainz during the Spanish Grand Prix. Gasly's starting position for the Canadian Grand Prix was now 17th, leaving him frustrated and believing that Sainz's actions ruined his entire day.

The penalty imposed on Sainz serves as a reminder to all drivers about the importance of maintaining safety and fair competition on the track. As the Canadian Grand Prix commences, both drivers and fans await the race with heightened anticipation, hoping for an exciting and incident-free event.

