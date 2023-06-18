Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'

Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Aparshakti Khurrana has written an emotional letter on Father's Day for his late dad P Khurrana on, who passed away on May 19.
Aparshakti expressed his grief by writing a letter in the memory of his and Ayushmann Khurrana’s father.
The Stree actor wrote: “Tu jaanta nahi mera baap kaun hai; It's a phrase I never had to say because in Chandigarh, everyone knew Papa!”
“His charisma and demeanor were the result of his hard work and dedication.”
“It's been almost a month since you left us, Papa, and as each day passes, I realize more and more that no one loves, protects, and guides you like a father does. I am truly grateful that God blessed me with you as my father.
“I still remember the quirky ways you used to teach us life lessons, like that T-shirt you got for me with a quote that said, Run, Run, Run… there is no finish line.”
“That lesson, along with many others, has remained with me, and I strive to live by it every day.”
He concluded the note by writing: “Even though you had two actor sons, you were the true hero in our lives. And you always will be because I believe there is no “finish line” when it comes to parents as well. They stay with us forever!”
Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana was a renowned astrologer. He passed away after suffering with a prolonged fatal disease, reports Pinkvilla.