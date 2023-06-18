 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Aparshakti Khurrana writes emotional letter for late dad on 'Father's Day'

Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana's father P Khurrana passed away on May 19

Aparshakti Khurrana has written an emotional letter on Father's Day for his late dad P Khurrana on, who passed away on May 19.

Aparshakti expressed his grief by writing a letter in the memory of his and Ayushmann Khurrana’s father.

The Stree actor wrote: “Tu jaanta nahi mera baap kaun hai; It's a phrase I never had to say because in Chandigarh, everyone knew Papa!”

“His charisma and demeanor were the result of his hard work and dedication.”

“It's been almost a month since you left us, Papa, and as each day passes, I realize more and more that no one loves, protects, and guides you like a father does. I am truly grateful that God blessed me with you as my father.

“I still remember the quirky ways you used to teach us life lessons, like that T-shirt you got for me with a quote that said, Run, Run, Run… there is no finish line.”

“That lesson, along with many others, has remained with me, and I strive to live by it every day.”

He concluded the note by writing: “Even though you had two actor sons, you were the true hero in our lives. And you always will be because I believe there is no “finish line” when it comes to parents as well. They stay with us forever!”

Aparshakti and Ayushmann Khurrana’s father P Khurrana was a renowned astrologer. He passed away after suffering with a prolonged fatal disease, reports Pinkvilla.

