Jane McDonald to replace Phillip Schofield on Dancing On Ice

English artist Jane McDonald has become the idealized choice to replace Phillip Schofield as co-host of Dancing On Ice.



The singer, 60, is said to have blown ITV bosses away when she stood in for Phillip, 61, as presenter of the British Soap Awards earlier this month.

According to The Mirror, Jane may now be joining Holly Willoughby on the skating show for the next series in January.

A source said: 'Jane is now the favourite to replace Phillip on Dancing On Ice when it returns next year.

'She did a great job hosting the Soap Awards earlier this month and bosses are keen to sign her up. She had people in stitches – and they love how frank she is, while also being very warm.'

The insider also added that Holly has no plans to quit her role on Dancing On Ice, despite her longtime co-host Phillip leaving ITV.

They said: 'We are very much expecting Holly to be back. She has not indicated she might step away.'

It comes after the singer was labeled the “perfect replacement” for Phillip Schofield amidst his cheating scandal which led to him resigning from the network.