Hailey Bieber makes stylish appearance in NYC after celebrating skincare brand

Hailey Bieber looked nothing short of a vision in her latest appearance in New York City on Saturday.

The Rhode Skin founder - who celebrated one year of her company this week - looked chic in a cropped, tan and white top with black spaghetti straps as she left the upscale watch show Audemars Piguet in Soho.

She coordinated the barely there top with a pair of low-rise jeans that were cut off just above her knee and a pair of sensible, flat black sandals with white socks.

Hailey looked smashing as she wore her Chunky gold earrings and a sparkly necklace was wrapped around her neck.

On Thursday night, Hailey celebrated her skincare brand turning one year old.