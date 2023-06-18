 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot embraces new opportunities after 'Wonder Woman 3' cancellation

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Gal Gadot embraces new opportunities after Wonder Woman 3 cancellation
Gal Gadot embraces new opportunities after 'Wonder Woman 3' cancellation

Gal Gadot feels empowered by the opportunity to tell new stories after the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3.

According to an interview with Total Film cited by GamesRadar, Gadot expressed her enthusiasm for starting and developing projects she is passionate about. 

"To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive."

"I'm not only going to do my own projects. I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing."

Gadot expressed gratitude for the non-DCEU opportunities that have come her way.

Although there were earlier teases of her potential return to the role, it remains uncertain whether Gadot will continue portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, especially with the development of a new universe/reboot by DC Studios. 

However, the possibility of renegotiation or introducing a new actress as Wonder Woman is also being discussed. 

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton used ‘gestures’ to guide children during Trooping the Colour video

Kate Middleton used ‘gestures’ to guide children during Trooping the Colour
Netflix plans to part ways with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Spotify?

Netflix plans to part ways with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Spotify?
Hailey Bieber makes stylish appearance in NYC after celebrating skincare brand

Hailey Bieber makes stylish appearance in NYC after celebrating skincare brand
Zayn Malik shares ‘moody’ snap days after Selena Gomez confirms relationship status

Zayn Malik shares ‘moody’ snap days after Selena Gomez confirms relationship status
Alabama Barker expresses her excitement on mom Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy

Alabama Barker expresses her excitement on mom Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘always running at 100 mph a minute’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘always running at 100 mph a minute’
King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Harry on Father’s Day video

King Charles offers olive branch to Prince Harry on Father’s Day
Prince William matches with his children for Father’s Day portrait video

Prince William matches with his children for Father’s Day portrait
'Squid Game' season 2: Netflix unveils new cast at Tudum

'Squid Game' season 2: Netflix unveils new cast at Tudum
Jameela Jamil discusses importance of separate category for ‘non-binary’ at award shows

Jameela Jamil discusses importance of separate category for ‘non-binary’ at award shows
Robert Downey Jr. on working with his youngest children on Downey’s Dream Cars

Robert Downey Jr. on working with his youngest children on Downey’s Dream Cars
Penn Badgley teases ‘epic conclusion’ of Netflix’s hit series ‘You’

Penn Badgley teases ‘epic conclusion’ of Netflix’s hit series ‘You’

Chris Hemsworth set to return in Netflix's 'Extraction 3'

Chris Hemsworth set to return in Netflix's 'Extraction 3'
Armie Hammer makes his first public appearance after his rape case was dropped video

Armie Hammer makes his first public appearance after his rape case was dropped
Millionaire Victoria Silvstedt puts flats abs on display as she leaves luxury hotel

Millionaire Victoria Silvstedt puts flats abs on display as she leaves luxury hotel
Piers Morgan extends support to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry? video

Piers Morgan extends support to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry?
Owenn considers being Taylor Swift's choice for Eras Tour as pinnacle of approval

Owenn considers being Taylor Swift's choice for Eras Tour as pinnacle of approval
Lily Collins shares glimpses in upcoming Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4

Lily Collins shares glimpses in upcoming Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4
Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo serve major couple goals as they step out in Madrid

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo serve major couple goals as they step out in Madrid
King Charles, Prince William thank everyone for taking part in Trooping the Colour video

King Charles, Prince William thank everyone for taking part in Trooping the Colour
Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: 'We're very different'

Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani talk co-parenting ban: 'We're very different'