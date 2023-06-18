Gal Gadot embraces new opportunities after 'Wonder Woman 3' cancellation

Gal Gadot feels empowered by the opportunity to tell new stories after the cancellation of Wonder Woman 3.

According to an interview with Total Film cited by GamesRadar, Gadot expressed her enthusiasm for starting and developing projects she is passionate about.

"To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it, it keeps me alive."

"I'm not only going to do my own projects. I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still. But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing."

Gadot expressed gratitude for the non-DCEU opportunities that have come her way.

Although there were earlier teases of her potential return to the role, it remains uncertain whether Gadot will continue portraying Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe, especially with the development of a new universe/reboot by DC Studios.

However, the possibility of renegotiation or introducing a new actress as Wonder Woman is also being discussed.