Showbiz
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Manoj Bajpayee responds if he ever got 'jealous' with late Irrfan Khan

Manoj Bajpayee calls Irrfan Khan his 'inspiration' 

Manoj Bajpayee has revealed if he ever felt jealous or had any envy with late Irrfan Khan. 

Manoj, in one of the episodes of Unfiltered with Samdish, was asked if her ever got jealous with Irrfan.

To respond, The Family Man actor said that him and the Piku actor were both from different circles. They never competed each other, they both had different approaches towards their work. There was never any envy against him.

 “We didn’t know each other, and our circle was also very different. While we both definitely wanted to work together, our paths and approaches were different, and hence it never happened. But I must say, there was never any envy, as I didn’t know him closely.”

However, he also admitted that he had eyes on Irrfan’s role in Maqbool and he tried to get the role for himself by calling director Vishal Bhardwaj 21 times.

The Gulmohar actor stated: “Kay Kay (Menon) was earlier doing the role. He had even grown his hair long for it. However, the film got delayed, and he had prior commitments, so it went to Irrfan.”

“I called Vishal 21 times, but he kept saying no. He also felt that since I had just done Satya, there would be a glimpse of Bhiku Mhtare in me.”

Manoj Bajpayee, however, named Irrfan Khan in the list of those actors who have inspired him, reports Indian Express.

