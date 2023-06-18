 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Jameela Jamil discusses importance of separate category for 'non-binary' at award shows

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Jameela Jamil has recently advised that award shows should have gender-neutral categories to prevent exclusion of women in Hollywood.

Taking to Instagram on June 17, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star wrote, “Would it not be better to give non-binary people their own category rather than open the door for Hollywood to completely shut out women given the known disproportionate amount of men vs women winning at award shows?”

Jameela explained, “If we now have enough non-binary talent to restructure entire award shows, which is GREAT, then we should add rather than run the accidental risk of erasing, no?”

“I say this as an audience member because I am not going to be nominated for an Oscar anyway. I have no horse in this race,” said the 35-year-old.

The Good Place actress mentioned in the caption that the “Oscars looking to get rid of gendered acting awards. As we see with the director award which is genderless, it’s rare to even see a woman nominated never mind win”.

She continued, “I want to open more doors and create more tables, not narrow the opportunities for everyone, including GNC [gender non-conforming] people.”

Jameela agreed that this “disparity exists” and feels “as though we will see a growing ire from women who get shut out of award opportunities because we have created only one spot for a winner amongst 10s of thousands of actors, in a world that favours men”.

The Poker Face actress believed, “I don’t think it will help women or NB people to minimise the number of possible winners,”

“We should look to EXPAND the possibilities so that both GNC people and women have a fair shot in an industry that has for a long time struggled to treat others equals to men,” she added.

