Christine McGuinness exudes style in edgy street wear

Christine McGuinness made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at the Mummy's Star Ball in Manchester on Saturday.

The model, 35, looked phenomenal as she donned a bright yellow halter top and light blue denim shorts.

In the eye-catching outfit, the Real Housewives of Cheshire star kept it casual in a pair of flip-flops.

Carrying a white handbag, the mother-of-three also sported a brown leather bag.

Styling her platinum blonde locks into loose waves, the star accessorised with a simple silver necklace.

Looking in good spirits as she headed to the event, Christine completed her look with a light palette of makeup.

Mummy's Star is a charity that provides cancer support in or around pregnancy.

Christine and her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness announced their split in June of last year but have continued living together for their three children - twins Leo and Penelope, eight, and Felicity, five - who all have autism.

Christine recently opened up on her unusual living arrangement with her ex-husband Paddy, admitting 'I don't know life without him'.