Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William’s Father’s Day photo reminiscent of Princess Diana’s portrait

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Prince William’s Father’s Day was quick to remind keen royal experts of a portrait of Princess Diana with her sons at Highgrove House in the 1980s, taken by Jayne Fincher.

The new photograph of William’s Father’s Day was taken on the Windsor Estate earlier this year by Millie Pilkington.

Judi James, a professional body language told Express.co.uk that the two portraits were “touchingly similar.” She added that the portrait with his mother “must have had an iconic place in William’s life and memory.”

However, of the similarities, she explained could have occurred ‘subliminally rather than deliberately’, as it would have ‘depended on the body language reaction of two young boys: William and Louis.’

She explained, “You can position children for a photo but the spontaneous delight, affection and fun on both boy’s faces would need to have come naturally from within.”

However, of the blue theme for the photo was “perhaps intentional.” As for the similarity in pose, James described that Diana and William adopt a slightly bashful pose in the centre of the composition while their children clamber, clasp and lean onto them.”

“It also suggests the desire for both William and his mother to be depicted as tactile, hands-on, fun parents who their children see almost more as a playmate rather than a royal,” opined James. “The suggestion is that William is showing that he is also his mother’s son in terms of parenting.”

Moreover, Judi noted that with William’s three children getting older there is “less of a chaotic ‘bundle’ here” than previously.

“Charlotte and George sitting calmly on either side of their dad, gazing up at him and grinning to show their love,” she said. “Louis is still very much in the playful, romping stage though and it’s him mirroring his father’s pose as a child by throwing his arms around his dad’s neck in the one gesture of total, encircling hugging that a small child’s arms can manage.”

