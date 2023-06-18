 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally ‘well-known’ for being nothing more than ‘one-trick ponies’

Royal commentator and expert Amanda Platell made these admissions.

According to the Daily Mail, “now the media giants have discovered Harry and Meghan are one-trick ponies. Their only value was in being horrid about the Royal Family.”

“Having spewed their bile, these two privileged whingers have nothing to offer apart from more nastiness and narcissism.”

“Yet they still command every luxury. A $13million California mansion, eye-watering personal security bills, an army of lawyers, comms people, personal assistants, stylists, advisers, private jets and general staff, not excluding the gardeners needed to keep their palatial seven-acre grounds looking magnificent.”

“Which leaves us wondering: how will they sustain their billionaire lifestyle now the Spotify bubble has burst?”

