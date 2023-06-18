 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle adds a ‘slash of vinegar’ to everything

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Meghan Markle reportedly never shies away from adding a ‘splash of vinegar’ to any story she’s dishing on.

Royal commentator and expert Camilla Tominey issued these claims about Meghan and Harry.

According to a report by The Telegraph, “While the Duke may have said all he wants to in his autobiography Spare and accompanying interviews (although he has claimed he has enough material for a second book), the Duchess is clearly still brimming with 'content' that is seemingly bursting to come out.”

“And while a great deal of it can easily be dismissed as word salad, she's never been afraid of adding a splash of vinegar dressing when discussing her royal relatives.”

She also went on to say, “So the Palace’s supporters are celebrating a pyrrhic victory if they think the Sussexes’ de-Spotification is a good thing.”

“The more desperate the duo are to land new deals, the more demanding their paymasters may be about the type of content they provide. Think Spare on steroids.”

“The other danger is the Sussexes’ constant desire to do everything in a hurry, which is what put them at odds with the steady House of Windsor in the first place.”

“While the Duke and Duchess have been determined to share their 'truth' at the speed of 100mph, the royals have always operated at a much slower pace.”

“Megxit may have been about many things. But one should never underestimate the lengths the Sussexes will go to to achieve the 'financial independence' they have always been looking for.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry
Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview
Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots video

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots
‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal

‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal
Comedian Alan Carr's ex-husband calls him out for saying he “won” Adele after divorce

Comedian Alan Carr's ex-husband calls him out for saying he “won” Adele after divorce
King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row

King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row
Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix

Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix
David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family

David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family
Travis Scott spotted making lovely moments with daughter Stormi Webster

Travis Scott spotted making lovely moments with daughter Stormi Webster
Ron DeSantis' strategy of targeting Disney backfires

Ron DeSantis' strategy of targeting Disney backfires
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘finally ousted’ as ‘one-trick ponies’
Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'

Director Andy Muschietti open to releasing four-hour cut of 'The Flash'
Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing

Zendaya playfully feeds Tom Holland icecream during London outing
Meghan Markle disappearance from the public eye is ‘startling’ video

Meghan Markle disappearance from the public eye is ‘startling’
Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE

Olivia Wilde's regrets getting banks in latest Insta story: SEE
Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart

Prince William set to launch new project close to Princess Diana's heart
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t be underestimated’ in terms of money video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘shouldn’t be underestimated’ in terms of money
Prince William’s Father’s Day photo reminiscent of Princess Diana’s portrait video

Prince William’s Father’s Day photo reminiscent of Princess Diana’s portrait
Christine McGuinness exudes style in edgy street wear

Christine McGuinness exudes style in edgy street wear
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ to cast one other ‘The Addams Family’ character

Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ to cast one other ‘The Addams Family’ character