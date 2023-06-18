Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Prince William has finally gone on the record and addressed the trouble’s he’s been having with Prince Harry.

These admissions and claims regarding royal life have been brought to light during the Duke's interview with The Times.

During the course of that chat, he addressed the dynamic with Prince Harry, and how he finds it ‘hard’ being a royal.

So much so that “We’re all very busy and I think it’s hard sometimes to see what the family bring and what we do.”

“But the amount of causes, the interests, the dinners, the meetings, the visits, whatever it is, that we do day in, day out, throughout the year, we’ve always been involved in that. It’s part of what we do.”

Prince William also went on to say, “It’s trying to spotlight other causes, other people, other interests, and help people where we can. We’ll continue to do that.”

For those unversed, these admissions were later sidelined once Prince William opened up about his plans to build affordable housing for Britian. 

