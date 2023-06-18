David Beckham celebrates Father’s day with sweet wishes from family

The Beckhams pay heartfelt tribute to dad David Beckham on Instagram

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Father's Day to honor her husband, David Beckham, by sharing a heartfelt post along with several family pictures.

“Happy Father’s Day. You really are our everything. We love you so so much,” the designer captioned her post.

The initial photograph depicted Victoria embracing David in the garden, while the subsequent picture showed their eldest son Brooklyn, holding a beer and grinning alongside his father, who hugged him.

In another lovely snapshot, David and his son Romeo, who is also a football player, were captured posing on the beach, appearing relaxed and carefree.

Another delightful picture that Victoria Beckham shared showed David and their son Cruz enjoying an Asian dish while flashing a peace sign.

In the photo, David can be seen beaming while Cruz, who had stylish red shades on his head, held a vintage camera.

Victoria Beckham also posted a gorgeous portrait of David beaming while hugging their youngest daughter Harper.

The mother of four concluded the heartwarming post with a photo of all their children together.

On the special day, the football legend also paid tribute to his beloved family by sharing several sweet snapshots along with a heartfelt caption.

“My biggest success & biggest love is my family thank you firstly to Mummy for making Daddy a dad ( I know kids sorry) and secondly dad really loves you all more than you can imagine ❤️❤️❤️❤️ keep being yourselves and keep dreaming ❤️ @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven Love You All ❤️,” he wrote.



