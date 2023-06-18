 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
King Charles, royal family show no mercy to Prince Andrew amid new row

Roya family and King Charles have given a afresh blow to Prince Andrew amid Windsor residence row by not 'inviting' him to Trooping the Colour.

The Duke of York, who stepped back from royal duties following his disastrous television interview about Jeffrey Epstein, was not spotted anywhere at the King's first official birthday parade on Saturday.

There are reports that Andrew was not invited by the palace to attend the historic event of his elder brother.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also remained absent from the royal event as they were also reportedly snubbed by the Firm.

However, all other senior members of the royal family put on a united display, appearing together on the Palace Balcony to mark the day.

The annual Trooping the Colour parade marks the British sovereign´s official birthday. Charles was followed on horseback by his eldest son and heir, Prince William, Charles´ brother Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and sister Anne. Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton followed in a carriage.

The newly crowned King reportedly wants his younger brother Andrew to vacate the royal residence. But, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's father seems to defy the monarch's order as the Duke has reportedly no intention to leave the luxury house, which was gifted to him by the late Queen.

The Duke, who fell out of favour when he was accused of abusing an underage girl, will also lose the privilege of protection from the Met Police which is reportedly paid for by the public as he does not perform royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth had stripped her favourite son of his military titles and royal patronages. Andrew paid millions to settle a US civil case brought by his accuser Virginia Giuffre.

