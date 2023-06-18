 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Zack Snyder unveils sneak peek of Sci-Fi epic 'Rebel Moon' for Netflix

Zack Snyder unveiled a sneak peek of his upcoming sci-fi film, Rebel Moon, during Netflix's TUDUM event. 

Rebel Moon aims to kickstart a new sci-fi franchise and is the first of two planned films. Set on the agricultural moon of Veldt, which is part of a vast galaxy governed by the powerful Imperium, the story follows the Imperium's expansion to Veldt in search of food and recruits. 

The threatened natives, led by Kora (portrayed by Sofia Boutella), who has a personal history with the Imperium, refuse to negotiate and instead assemble a group of fighters to resist. 

However, maintaining alliances proves challenging. The star-studded cast includes Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Staz Nair, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Cleopatra Coleman, E. Duffy, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, Fra Fee, and Ed Skrein. Rebel Moon is set to premiere on Netflix on December 22, just in time for "Moon-mas."

