 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Emma Roberts has recently shared a glimpse of her son on the set of American Horror Story: Delicate.

On June 17, the Almost Fate actress took to Instagram and amused her fans as well as followers by posting a video of her two-year-old son Rhodes on the set of her new show.

In the clip, the Wild Child star could be seen lounged in her bedroom while her son, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, put his foot on her face.

The Holidate actress turned her camera to show her toddler’s face who was watching a TV show via an iPad and eating his snack.

Captioning the post, the 32-year-old jokingly said, “American Horror Story: Bring your 2-year-old to work.”

Several celebrity friends responded to the clip, as Halsey wrote, “This resonates so deeply with me hahaha.”

Mindly Kaling replied, “Hahahhahahahaha.”

Comedian Desi Lydic quipped, “I’d let my dermatologist do that if she said it boosts collagen production.”

Julia Fox stated, “Girl I made that mistake one time and NEVER again.”

One of Emma’s followers added, “The real horror story.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye
Halsey makes startling revelations about Katy Perry

Halsey makes startling revelations about Katy Perry
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others'
Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation video

Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation
Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush

Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'
Katy Perry marks 15 years of ‘One of the Boys’ album video

Katy Perry marks 15 years of ‘One of the Boys’ album
Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”

Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”
Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy
Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles

Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles
Carol Higgins Clark loses life to cancer at 66

Carol Higgins Clark loses life to cancer at 66
Jodie Comer sparks rumours of split from boyfriend James Burke

Jodie Comer sparks rumours of split from boyfriend James Burke
Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson video

Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson
Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike

Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike
Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry
Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview
Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots video

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots
‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal

‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal