Dean McDermott announces separation from Tori Spelling on Instagram

Dean McDermott made an announcement on Instagram over the weekend, revealing that he and his wife, Tori Spelling, are ending their 17-year marriage. However, shortly after posting the message, the Canadian actor decided to delete it.

In his statement, McDermott expressed deep sadness and a heavy heart, stating, "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

McDermott's statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

As of now, Tori Spelling's Instagram account does not indicate any signs of their split. Just a day ago, the actress shared a video of the family celebrating their daughter Stella's birthday at the Beverly Hilton, with Dean McDermott present.

The video, set to the well-known Weezer song "Beverly Hills," captured the family enjoying poolside celebrations and a penthouse suite filled with champagne and treats.