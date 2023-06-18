 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Dean McDermott announces separation from Tori Spelling on Instagram

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

[embed_video1 url=videoid6329682888112 style=center playertype=bc]

Dean McDermott made an announcement on Instagram over the weekend, revealing that he and his wife, Tori Spelling, are ending their 17-year marriage. However, shortly after posting the message, the Canadian actor decided to delete it.

In his statement, McDermott expressed deep sadness and a heavy heart, stating, "It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own."

McDermott's statement read. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time. We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

As of now, Tori Spelling's Instagram account does not indicate any signs of their split. Just a day ago, the actress shared a video of the family celebrating their daughter Stella's birthday at the Beverly Hilton, with Dean McDermott present. 

The video, set to the well-known Weezer song "Beverly Hills," captured the family enjoying poolside celebrations and a penthouse suite filled with champagne and treats. 

More From Entertainment:

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye
Halsey makes startling revelations about Katy Perry

Halsey makes startling revelations about Katy Perry
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others'
Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation video

Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation
Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush

Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'
Katy Perry marks 15 years of ‘One of the Boys’ album video

Katy Perry marks 15 years of ‘One of the Boys’ album
Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”

Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”
Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy
Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles

Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles
Carol Higgins Clark loses life to cancer at 66

Carol Higgins Clark loses life to cancer at 66
Jodie Comer sparks rumours of split from boyfriend James Burke

Jodie Comer sparks rumours of split from boyfriend James Burke
Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson video

Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson
Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike

Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike
Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry
Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview
Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch video

Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch
Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots video

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots