Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson

Prince Harry has just been called out for ‘not being able to accept’ when his ‘truth’ seems to have crashed and burned.



Comparisons between Prince Harry and Boris Johnson have been shared by the royal contributor for The Telegraph, Petronella Wyatt.

She started the entire converastion by stating “Both Harry and Boris worship at their own flames; Harry has his ‘truth’, Boris has his messiah complex.”

“Despite Johnson being a global elitist who, as he once told me, despises democracy, he still convinces the remaining members of his cult that he holds his puissance, and is the only ‘true’ Tory.”

“Both make the mistake of thinking they have something meaningful to say, when they are more suited to entertainment.”

But “Harry, arguably, has had more success as a writer (Spare was the fastest selling non-fiction book in history), and commands more greenbacks as a speaker”.