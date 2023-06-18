Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally ‘coming to terms’ with the fact that ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’.



These claims about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been brought to light, by the royal editor for The Telegraph, Victoria Ward.

Reportedly, “When their lucrative Spotify and Netflix deals were announced just months after they stepped back from Royal duties, it seemed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had hit gold.”

“Their bold bid for financial independence had already paid dividends and they were off to a flying start with the promise of content celebrating ‘kindness and compassion’ while providing “epic entertainment” at the same time.”

“But since those heady days, the Sussexes have discovered that behind the gloss and glamour, showbusiness can be a brutal, cut-throat game.”