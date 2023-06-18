Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles

Experts believe Meghan Markle is incredibly ‘wise to distance herself from her husband's toxic dramas.’

Reputation crisis expert Eric Schiffer shared this advice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The conversation arose when Mr Schiffer urged the couple to use this farewell to their advantage.

According to the Daily Mail, “These guys were already on a war footing because they knew the Spotify announcement was coming,” he initially started by saying.

So “this is an opportunity to distance Meghan from the negativity of the past.”

Plus “It's no accident that she didn't go to the Coronation, that she didn't show up in London alongside Prince Harry when he was in court recently.”

“Meghan is wise to distance herself from her husband's toxic dramas,” Mr Schiffer also added.

This is a woman who constantly moves forward,” after all. Especially since “this is about building a global brand.” Hence “there will be some big deals announced soon.”