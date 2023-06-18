Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’ and that’s allegedly towards ‘global domination’.

Royal commentator and expert Meghan Mccain made these admissions regarding the couple’s split from

According to the Daily Mail, “Three bombshell words that must surely have brought the Land Of Make Believe crashing down before their very eyes.”

“Because, for the Duke and Duchess of Delusion, this can only go one way now. And here’s a clue: it’s not towards global domination.”

“Yes, American Sports supremo Bill Simmons has been openly critical of Harry and Meghan before. But this time, he’s also speaking in his commercial role as a Spotify’s Head of Podcast Innovation and Monetization.”

