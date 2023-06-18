 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Rocketman actor Taron Egerton revealed in a 2019 interview that Rachel Weisz was his first celebrity crush
'Rocketman' actor Taron Egerton revealed in a 2019 interview that Rachel Weisz was his first celebrity crush

In the latest episode of Variety's well-known Actors on Actors series, Taron Egerton was paired with Rachel Weisz, who got to know that she was the Rocketman actor’s childhood crush.

While conversing, a Variety staff member handed Rachel Weisz an iPad, causing Taron Egerton, 33, to become visibly flustered. He asked if the contents of the tablet were going to "embarrass" him.

As the iPad started playing a video of Taron Egerton's appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the 2019 clip showed host Andy Cohen asking the British actor about his first celebrity crush.

Egerton responded without any hesitation, naming Rachel Weisz. He also described her as "gorgeous” before revealing that she was his “free pass” in his then relationship.

Upon watching the throwback clip, the Black Widow actress responded with a brief "oh," while Taron Egerton turned red and buried his head in his hands.

"I cannot believe you're doing that to me," he said to the Variety staff as he avoided eye contact with Rachel Weisz. "Thanks for that, guys," he added.

Rachel Weisz responded by laughing and coughing before stating that she was "very honored."

To ease Egerton's embarrassment, the Mummy actress then revealed her own first celebrity crush, which was Marc Almond from the synth-pop duo Soft Cell.

As Rachel Weisz began to share more about her admiration for Marc Almond, Taron Egerton made a light-hearted remark, saying, "You're not going to let us move past this, are you?" 

Weisz laughed in response and said, "No, moving swiftly on."

More From Entertainment:

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye
Halsey makes startling revelations about Katy Perry

Halsey makes startling revelations about Katy Perry
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others'
Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation video

Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'
Katy Perry marks 15 years of ‘One of the Boys’ album video

Katy Perry marks 15 years of ‘One of the Boys’ album
Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”

Gordon Ramsay in hot waters after promoting “Rolls-Royce of pans”
Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy

Shanna Moakler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy
Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles

Meghan Markle is ‘distancing from the negativity’ of King Charles
Carol Higgins Clark loses life to cancer at 66

Carol Higgins Clark loses life to cancer at 66
Jodie Comer sparks rumours of split from boyfriend James Burke

Jodie Comer sparks rumours of split from boyfriend James Burke
Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson video

Prince Harry ‘worships at his own flame’ like Boris Johnson
Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike

Blake Lively starring ‘It Ends With Us’ hits a snag amid WGA strike
Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’

Netflix drops first look for ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’
Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry

Prince William talks ‘fights and rifts’ with Prince Harry
Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview

Musician Dani Filth calls Spotify 'biggest criminals in the world' in latest interview
Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch video

Emma Roberts reveals what it’s like to bring toddler to work: Watch
Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Sir Mark Rylance says 'oddballs' like him being abandoned from acting

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots video

Dr. Who team brands Millie Gibson ‘Diva’ after she struggles with night shoots
‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal

‘Love Island’ star Charlotte Sumner’s ex-boyfriend is convicted criminal