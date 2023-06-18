 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Father’s Day: Michelle Obama reflects on life lessons she learned from her dad

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Michelle Obama has recently reflected on the lessons she learned from her late dad on the occasion of Father’s Day.

On June 18, the former First Lady took to Instagram and posted a video featuring throwback photos of her father.

The Becoming author revealed that her father would live his life according to “simple, brilliant maxim”.

“No one can make you feel bad, if you feel good about yourself,” she read.

“Those are the words my dad would say to me if I was ever feeling down on myself when I was younger,” said the 59-year-old.

Father’s Day: Michelle Obama reflects on life lessons she learned from her dad

Recalling fond memories of her dad, the Light We Carry writer stated, “Every time I think about my dad, I remember his unconditional love, his constant words of wisdom, how he always made me feel seen, how he made me feel heard.”

“Even though he is not around anymore, I carry the lessons he taught me everywhere I go,” she remarked.

Michelle also opened up that how tough this #FathersDay is for her.

“I know a day like #FathersDay can be tough for many – it was tough for me, too, when I first lost my dad,” noted the author.

In the end, Michelle added, “But once I realised that he was always with me and that I could honour him every day by living out his values, I started seeing the world, and my place in it, with so much more strength and resilience. It has made all the difference.”

More From Entertainment:

Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!

Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!
New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil video

New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil
Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash
Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert

Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’
Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction

Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction
Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’

Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’
Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'

Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'
Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’

Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’
Jameela Jamil branded a “terf” for comments on gender-neutral award categories

Jameela Jamil branded a “terf” for comments on gender-neutral award categories
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’
K-pop group Ateez now group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’

K-pop group Ateez now group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’
K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others'
Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation video

Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation
Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush

Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'