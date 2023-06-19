 
Queen Camilla 'frowned' over King Charles horse 'complaint' about Trooping the Colour

Queen Camilla provided a sense of support and calm to her husband. who was taken aback by a horse on his first Trooping the Colour.

The monarch of Britain was joined by members of the Royal Family this weekend for a special birthday parade. His Majesty was hugely celebrated with a fly past above the Buckingham Palace, which he gazed alongside his children on the balcony.

However, at a particular incident, the King experienced uneasiness when one of his horses got unruly. The 74-year-old was then calmed down his wife, Camilla, with a 'pep talk.'

Body language expert Judi James told the Mirror: "While William and Edward sat bolt upright on their very calm horses, with right arms rigid at their sides, Charles frequently needed two hands on the reins and a series of pats that increased in intensity as his horse needed steering and correcting throughout the ride to the parade ground.

"The King seemed to be complaining again to Camilla once he arrived beside the rostrum where she was standing, meaning instead of offering a smile of pride and support her body language suggested she was giving a rather stern-looking pep-talk than involved frowning and some firm-looking head baton nods."

She added: "Trooping the Colour might have been slightly marred by the rather frisky horse that Charles seemed to be struggling with and which meant he rarely achieved the same kind of formal mounted pose that his son and siblings achieved riding behind him to the parade ground." 

