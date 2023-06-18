Arun Govil expresses disappointment over slang use in 'Adipurush' dialogues

Arun Govil has voiced his disappointment over the modernization of Ramayan in the new film 'Adipurush'

Arun Govil, who is still widely recognized for his portrayal of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's popular TV show Ramayan, has shared his thoughts on Om Raut's Adipurush.

He referred to the film as a "Hollywood cartoon" due to its modernized adaptation of his own TV show, which was based on the epic Ramayana.

During an interview with ABP, Arun shared that he had not watched the film, but had provided suggestions to the Adipurush producers following the teaser's release.

He expressed his belief that it is inappropriate to compare modernism and mythology in the context of the Ramayana, and he is against the use of slang in the depiction of Ramayana.

Discussing the new film, Arun said, “What was wrong with the depiction we have all known and loved for all these years? What was the need to change things? Perhaps the team doesn’t have proper faith in Lord Rama and Sita, and that is why they made these changes.”

Since its release, the film has faced criticism on social media due to several scenes and dialogues that were poorly received by the audience.

Some of the dialogues are: “marega bete (You will be killed)”, “bua ka bagicha hain kya (is this your aunt’s garden)” and “jalegi tere baap ki (your dad will be jealous).”

The creators of Adipurush have taken note of the negative reviews and have made an official statement that they will change the said dialogues.