New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil





Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger had an unexpected encounter at a gym in Brazil before Netflix's Tudum event on Saturday, which was broadcast live from São Paulo.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the Tudum red carpet, the Marvel star said, “it was kind of a dream come true.”

According to the Australian actor, the encounter was even more meaningful because he and the legendary actor had recently filmed a promotional video for Netflix together but had not been able to meet in person during the shoot.

“We were on green screens in separate countries,” Hemsworth revealed about the video. “So to work out with him, meet him…”

He added that the Terminator star was “as gracious and kind as I'd hoped.”

“It was a pretty special moment,” said Hemsworth.

Schwarzenegger seemed to agree, as he posted a photo on Twitter on Saturday showing the two of them smiling, presumably after their workout.

“First we get our pump, then we go pump up the fantastic fans in Brazil,”

At the event, Hemsworth celebrated the release of Extraction 2 and also posted the same photo on Instagram, with a playful caption, “Ya never know who you’ll bump into at the gym! What a dream to train with the one and only.”

“Look at how pumped you are,” the Fubar star wrote in the comments. “The delts. The triceps. ????”