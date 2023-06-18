Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off baby bump in sweet snaps with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, who recently announced her pregnancy at one of her husband – Travis Barker’s concerts, has shared sweet snaps of her baby bump to Instagram.

In the photos shared to Instagram, the reality star is seen wearing a black net blouse over a black bra as Travis Barker playfully rests his drumstick on her bump.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned the heartwarming post.

The next photo features Travis kissing her bump, followed by a slew of sweet snaps of the couple together.

Kourtney also included snaps of the moment she announced her pregnancy at the concert and behind-the-scene snaps of her making the placard.



The couple’s pregnancy comes after a year of marriage and many rounds of IVF and various herbal remedies.

A source told PEOPLE that the 44-year-old was in tears when she announced the pregnancy to her family.

“Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."

The source also added that her children are super excited about the arrival of their new sibling, “Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too,”