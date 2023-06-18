 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off baby bump in sweet snaps with husband Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to show off baby bump in sweet snaps with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian, who recently announced her pregnancy at one of her husband – Travis Barker’s concerts, has shared sweet snaps of her baby bump to Instagram.

In the photos shared to Instagram, the reality star is seen wearing a black net blouse over a black bra as Travis Barker playfully rests his drumstick on her bump.

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she captioned the heartwarming post.

The next photo features Travis kissing her bump, followed by a slew of sweet snaps of the couple together.

Kourtney also included snaps of the moment she announced her pregnancy at the concert and behind-the-scene snaps of her making the placard.

The couple’s pregnancy comes after a year of marriage and many rounds of IVF and various herbal remedies.

A source told PEOPLE that the 44-year-old was in tears when she announced the pregnancy to her family.

“Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."

The source also added that her children are super excited about the arrival of their new sibling, “Everyone is so happy for her. Kourtney can’t wait to be a mom again. Her older kids are excited about the baby too,” 

More From Entertainment:

New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil video

New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil
Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash
Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert

Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’
Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction

Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction
Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’

Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’
Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'

Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'
Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’

Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’
Jameela Jamil branded a “terf” for comments on gender-neutral award categories

Jameela Jamil branded a “terf” for comments on gender-neutral award categories
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’
K-pop group Ateez now group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’

K-pop group Ateez now group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’
K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others' video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s home is a ‘cottage compared to others'
Father’s Day: Michelle Obama reflects on life lessons she learned from her dad video

Father’s Day: Michelle Obama reflects on life lessons she learned from her dad
Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation video

Netflix unveils teaser for 'One Piece' live-action adaptation
Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush

Taron Egerton blushes as Rachel Weisz finds out she was his celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately ‘need new projects'