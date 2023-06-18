Blinken, Qin hold 'candid, constructive’ talks in Beijing

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang greeted Blinken and his group at the door to a villa in the grounds of Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guest House on Sunday, June 18. — Twitter/@SecBlinken

"Qin Gang pointed out that the Taiwan issue is the core of China's interests."

US describes talks as "candid, substantive, and constructive".

Blinken is also expected to meet with China's top diplomat Wang Yi.

The US secretary of state and Chinese foreign minister on Sunday held “candid” and “constructive” talks in Beijing with both sides emphasising their desire for stable and predictable relations.



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Beijing Sunday with the agenda of mending fences with China amid a number of disagreements on international issues — the first trip by a senior US official to China in nearly five years.

Speaking after a 5-1/2-hour-long meeting followed by a dinner, Blinken stressed "the need to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation" in his talks with Foreign Minister Qin Gang, the State Department said.

"Qin Gang pointed out that the Taiwan issue is the core of China's core interests, the most important issue in Sino-US relations, and the most prominent risk," Chinese state media quoted Qin as having told the top US diplomat.



Blinken's visit was closely followed by the rest of the world as any escalation between super powers could have worldwide repercussions on anything from financial markets to trade routes and practices and global supply chains.

In strikingly similar language, both sides said the talks were useful, with a US spokesperson describing them as "candid, substantive, and constructive" and Chinese state media characterising them as "candid, in depth and constructive."

However, they did not appear to agree on much beyond that Qin should visit Washington to continue the conversation at a time both sides found convenient but neither specified.

Blinken, who postponed a February China trip after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over US airspace, is the highest-ranking US government official to visit since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Qin greeted Blinken and his group at the door to a villa in the grounds of Beijing's Diaoyutai State Guest House, rather than inside the building as is customary.

The two made small talk as they walked in, Qin asking Blinken in English about his long trip from Washington. They then shook hands in front of a Chinese and an American flag.

Chinese assistant foreign minister Hua Chunying, who is attending the meeting, tweeted above a picture of Qin and Blinken shaking hands: "Hope this meeting can help steer China-US relations back to what the two Presidents agreed upon in Bali."

During his stay through Monday, Blinken is also expected to meet with China's top diplomat Wang Yi and possibly President Xi Jinping.

Briefing US reporters after Sunday's meetings, US officials declined to say whether Blinken would definitely meet Xi nor when Qin might come to Washington.

"If there was one word I would use to describe the exchange, it would be 'direct,'" said a senior State Department official. "Both sides expressed a desire to stabilize the relationship and prevent the competition between our two countries from veering into conflict."

The Chinese foreign minister told Blinken China is committed to building a "stable, predictable, and constructive" relationship with the United States, state media reported.

— With additional input from Reuters