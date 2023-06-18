 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch

Kate Middleton and Prince William turned heads with their chic appearance on BAFTA's Red Carpet earlier this year.

As William and Kate made their way down the red carpet, a video captured the Princess of Wales giving her husband a light love tap.

In the clip, she can be seen smiling as she respectfully pats her husband's behind as they walk into London's Royal Festival Hall.

William, president of the Bafta, was also smiling while having chat with his wife. The video of the royal couple's chic chemistry is making rounds on the internet.

At the time, Body language expert Judi James suggested that the headline making red-carpet walk of William and Kate was the couple’s way of telling the world that the mother-of-three “should not be fitted into any mould.”

"Kate and William do look much less inhibited with their PDAs now they have moved up the royal pecking order,” the expert told The Sun.

"They used more eye contact than usual and their touch rituals had increased to create a suggestion of flirting,” she added.

"William and Kate's tactile, playful behaviours could be an answer to Harry with his comments about coolness and royal men marrying women who 'fit into the mould'.

"This seems to be Kate showing she should not be fitted into any mould, with her Hollywood-style glamour and her very cheeky gesture to her husband,” claimed James.

