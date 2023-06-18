 
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement

Kourtney Kardashian delighted fans as she made an announcement of her pregnancy, attracting massive reactions from family members, friends.

Khloe Kardashian appeared more excited to learn about the happy news and reacted in her own way, saying: "Congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!! I love you and baby sooooooo much."

Kendall Jenner liked Kourtney's Instagram post but failed to share it on her stories unlike Kim Kardashian, Khloe and Kris Jenner.

While, Kylie Jenner did comment on Kourt's announcement video, leaving a string of heart-eye emojis.

The SKIMS founder Kim penned: "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!"

Kourtney's mum Kris Jenner also uploaded a video on her stories with a string of red heart emojis.

Blink-182 drummer Travis and Kourtney tied the knot in Italy last year and have long-documented their attempts at getting pregnant, with them sharing their IVF journey with fans.

Kourtney already shares three children with ex Scott Disick, while Travis is a dad of two with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Travis Barker's wife Kourtney, 44, revealed her pregnancy in style as she held up a "Travis, I'm Pregnant" sign at a musician's concert on Saturday.

Kourtney's adorable video of the announcement soon made its way online, and some of her loved ones congratulated to the couple.

