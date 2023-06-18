 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William's least desirable habit revealed by Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

Prince Williams least desirable habit revealed by Kate Middleton

Popular royal couple Kate Middleton and Prince William, who tied the knot in 2011, still make headlines with their royal outings and stunning gestures.

During visit to a Royal Air Force base in Cyprus in 2018, The Princess of Wales claimed her husband is a "nightmare" when he eats pizza on the couch, according to the Mirror.

In remarks that recently resurfaced, Kate revealed one of her husband’s least desirable habits, and it involves takeout food.

"Keep the pizza off the sofas," King Charles eldest son, reportedly advised, as the base opened a new recreational area.

Kate responded as saying: "You’re a nightmare with that."

It seems it’s no secret the princess and her husband enjoy the Italian delicacy from time to time. In 2014, reports surfaced that a pregnant Middleton ordered pizza while staying at the high-end Carlyle Hotel on the Upper East Side.

While carrying Princess Charlotte, who is now 8, Middleton selected three pies — including one topped with spicy sausage and another with prosciutto.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to shine alongside Johnny Depp, Rihanna, Jenifer Lawrence?
Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!

Kourtney Kardashian shows baby bump for the first time: see pics!
Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markle's likely deal with Dior

Angela Levin shares her opinion on Meghan Markle's likely deal with Dior
Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch video

Kate Middleton gave Prince William a light love tap on 2023 BAFTAs Red Carpet: Watch
Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement

Khloe Kardashian hilariously reacts to Kourtney-Travis delightful announcement
New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil video

New pals Chris Hemsworth and Arnold Schwarzenegger gym together in Brazil
Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Sharon Amos’ GoFundMe page taken down as dad John Amos alleges elder abuse

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash

Jim Tweto, Flying Wild Alaska star, dies in plane crash
Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert

Big Pokey passes away after collapsing at Texas concert
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first dance as couple: Video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle discovering ‘showbuisness is a cut-throat game’
Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction

Quincy Jones, 90, rushed to hospital due to adverse food reaction
Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’

Prince Harry has ‘morbid baggage of hysterical paranoia’
Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'

Oliver Stone says Vladimir Putin is 'a refined individual who speaks quietly, reasonably'
Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’

Meghan Markle is leaving Prince Harry to ‘dredge up the past’: ‘All alone’
Jameela Jamil branded a “terf” for comments on gender-neutral award categories

Jameela Jamil branded a “terf” for comments on gender-neutral award categories
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’ video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘seem to be on different tracks’
K-pop group Ateez now group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’

K-pop group Ateez now group with most wins on ‘Immortal Songs’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘only way to go’: 'Masters of Delusion’
K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye

K-pop soloist BIBI reveals why she puts red dots under her eye
BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography

BTS’ performance director explains each member’s choreography