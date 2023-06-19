 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Multiple gunshots at Chicago Juneteenth event leave one dead

Juneteenth celebration shooting in Willowbrook, Ill.—WBBM
A Juneteenth celebration in Willowbrook, a suburb of Chicago, turned violent early Sunday morning, resulting in at least 23 individuals being shot, one of whom died from their injuries, according to authorities. The incident occurred in a parking lot, where hundreds of people had gathered. Television news footage showed the area strewn with debris and marked off by police tape. Willowbrook is located approximately 20 miles southwest of Chicago.

The DuPage County Sheriff's Office characterized the event as a "peaceful gathering" commemorating Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The situation took a sudden turn when multiple individuals within the crowd began firing shots. 

The sheriff's office issued a statement indicating that 22 people sustained gunshot injuries, while others were hurt while attempting to flee the scene. Law enforcement officers were present at the gathering but had to leave due to an altercation in the vicinity. However, upon hearing the gunshots, they swiftly returned to the scene.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and no arrests had been made as of early afternoon. Eric Swanson, deputy chief at the sheriff's office, reported that a significant number of victims were transported to nearby hospitals, while others sought medical attention independently. Local resident Rick Wagner recounted that the parking lot was crowded with approximately 300 people by 10:30 p.m. 

He also mentioned having previously discussed with the police the issue of large gatherings taking place there. Another witness, Markeshia Avery, confirmed that the event was a Juneteenth celebration, with participants dropping to the ground for safety when the shooting began. Craig Lotcie, another eyewitness, described the chaotic scene, stating that everyone ran in panic.

The violent incident cast a shadow over what should have been a day of commemoration and reflection. Juneteenth, which falls on June 19th, honours the historical day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, finally learned of their liberation, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued.

