Monday Jun 19, 2023
Priyanka Chopra drops sweet Father’s Day tribute for Nick Jonas: ‘Thank you for being ours’

Priyanka Chopra shared lovely Father’s Day tribute for husband Nick Jonas and his dad Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr.

The Citadel star took to Instagram to drop a series of pictures featuring a snap of her daughter Malti Marie with Jonas Brothers band member and another one with his father.

In the last picture, Priyanka honoured her late father Ashok Chopra by posting a snap of his alongside her mother Madhu Chopra.

“He is your biggest champion.. He’ll be the loudest in the room when you win,” Priyanka captioned the photos. “His wisdom will be the shoulders you stand on.”

She added, “Your tears will break his heart. He will never show you he’s hurting. His joy is your joy. He is dada or dad or papa or whatever you call them.”

“I love you @nickjonas thank you for being ours. MM and I are so lucky,” the global sensation continued. “Love you @papakjonas you were so special today and everyday.”

“Happy Father’s Day. Give them a hug if you can. Miss you papa,” she concluded as she gave a shoutout to her own father, who died of cancer at age 64.

