Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘truly in exile’

Experts believe Megxit is ‘a lot more than it seems’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

These admissions and revelations have been shared by Richard Eden during his interview with Mail+'s Palace Confidential.

There, he was quoted saying, “It’s significant, when Harry and Meghan quit royal duties, officials were very keen to stress that they would still be invited to occasions such as Trooping the Colour so the fact that they haven’t been invited is very significant.”

So much so that Mr Eden is beginning to think that this “really is an exile for Harry and Meghan now.”

Even Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English echoed similar sentiments and admitted, “it really emphasises the slightly rootless nature that he has in the UK.”

Because “truthfully everyone I speak to says they can’t ever see Meghan coming back here, they really can’t. But Harry will need to come back here for practical reasons.”



