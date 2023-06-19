 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle should realize ‘the bottom line decides it all'

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should ‘come to terms with the fact’ that they are now living in the real world without “crowns and silly ceremonies.”

So much so that she hypothised that Spotify exit was ‘a lot different’ than advertised.

According to the Daily Mail, “Of course, the official line is that they’ve ‘mutually agreed to part ways’ and that they’re ‘proud of the series we made together’,” Ms Mccain noted.

“However, if Simmons’s brutal takedown proves anything it’s that recollections of this short-lived partnership will no doubt vary over at Spotify HQ”

“But, wait a second, isn't this what Harry and Meghan wanted?” she asked.

“To live and work in the real world? A world unconcerned with crowns and silly ceremonies, where men and women have to actually strive for success, and where the brutal bottom line decides what's hot – and what's suddenly not.”

Surely the barefoot prince and his girl-next-door wife couldn’t have so utterly underestimated how difficult life outside the British Royal Family would be? That they’d actually have to work for their money?”

