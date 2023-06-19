 
Kourtney Kardashian’s pregnancy announcement ‘stings’ her ex Scott Disick

File Footage 

Scott Disick is reportedly trying to be “supportive” of his ex Kourtney Kardashian after she announced her pregnancy with her husband Travis Barker.

However, it “stings” the Flip It Like Disick star “a little” as he still allegedly finds it hard to move on from his their almost decade long romance.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source said, "Scott is being as supportive as possible while also trying to take care of himself."

"It stings a little and he will always have love for Kourtney, but at the same time he is also happy and excited for her,” the insider added. “He wants to continue to move on and focus on his own personal life."

Scott, who shares three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, with the Poosh founder, went through a hard time after she tied the knot with the Blink-182 drummer.

However, a year after their nuptials, a source split to People Magazine that Scott has finally “moved on” from Kourtney.

The insider said at the time, “For a long time, he assumed things would work out with Kourtney and one day they’d be back together.”

“It was really hard to see her move quickly with Travis, and he was pretty immature about it at first,” revealed an insider.

However, the source pointed out that Scott has “finally accepted it and has moved on,” adding, “He and Kourtney have a different relationship now obviously, but they are still great coparents.”

Post her marriage to Travis, Kourtney became stepmom to his, and his ex Shanna Moackler’s two kids, Landon and Alabama, along with the model’s daughter Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship, with whom the musician has maintained a close bond with despite divorcing Moakler.

Kourtney sent the internet into meltdown after she made the pregnancy announcement during Travis’ Blink-182's Los Angeles show.

She disclosed the news to her lover by holding a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant" - a re-creation of a moment from Blink's All The Small Things video.

