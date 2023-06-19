Travis Barker shares emotional Father’s Day message after Kourtney’s pregnancy

Travis Barker shared an emotional Father’s Day message, his first after wife Kourtney Kardashian surprised him with pregnancy news.



Taking to Instagram, the Blink-182 drummer shared throwback photos with his father, children and stepdaughter to mark the Father’s Day.

He wrote in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad I could ever ask for who taught me everything I know.

“My kids, I’m so blessed to learn from you and be loved by you. Being your father is the best thing in the world.”

He went on to say, “You’re my best production yet and I’m so proud to be your father. I love you Alabama, Landon and Atiana. And thank you god for my future blessing.”

This is Travis Barker’s first Father’s Day after his wife Kourtney announced she was pregnant with the first child of the US musician.

Previously, Travis Barker shares two children -- son Landon and daughter Alabama with former wife Shanna Moakler.

While Atiana De La Hoya is Travis Barker's stepdaughter, she's the daughter of Oscar De La Hoya and Shanna.