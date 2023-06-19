 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Beyoncé marks Juneteenth in custom attire crafted by Black designers

During her concert in Amsterdam on Sunday, Beyoncé delivered a mesmerizing performance, captivating the audience with her stunning looks. 

The 41-year-old singer's entire wardrobe for the concert was exclusively designed by Black designers in celebration of Juneteenth.

Alongside a series a series of photos shared on Instagram in which Queen Bey can be seen wearing a dazzling red dress adorned with rhinestones at the Johan Cruijff Arena, she wrote:

"In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers."

As part of her ongoing Renaissance World Tour, Beyoncé has been captivating fans with multiple show-stopping outfits. The tour supports her seventh studio album, Renaissance. 

In Amsterdam, she wore a form-fitting red dress, reminiscent of Jessica Rabbit's iconic look. The dress featured a square neckline and a side slit. 

Beyoncé's choice to wear local labels during her tour showcases her commitment to fashion diplomacy and embracing the talent of designers from different regions. 

Her ethereal look in Amsterdam perfectly complemented her previous metallic ensembles, adding a delicate and refreshing touch to her overall fashion repertoire.

