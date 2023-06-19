 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Web Desk

Shakira new love interest Lewis Hamilton shows off quirky sense of style in bunny jumper

Web Desk

He's known for his quirky sense of style.

Shakira’s new love interest Lewis Hamilton was back at it again as he stepped out at the Canadian Grand Prix in his unique style.

On Sunday The Formula One star, 38, looked as stylish as ever as he arrived at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal.

For the outing, Lewis cut an edgy figure in a bright red Dior jumper, embellished with the design of a rabbit head and ears.

The Mercedes racing car driver paired his look with matching wide-leg baggy trousers.

He kept comfortable in a pair of black boots and accessorised his look with a selection of rings and a silver chain necklace.

It comes after reports that Lewis is 'said to be dating a Brazilian model' despite the F1 driver fuelling romance rumours with Shakira.

Eagle-eyed fans believe he has actually been seeing Juliana Nalú after social media users spotted the pair at the same restaurant.

It comes after Colombian singer Shakira, 46, was seen with Lewis on numerous occasions since her split from ex-partner Gerard Piqué, 36, last year. 


