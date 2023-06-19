 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
3 Palestinians dead, 28 injured in Israeli raid

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Members of Israeli forces gather at the scene of a shooting incident in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, in this still image taken from a video. — Reuters/File
Palestinian Health Ministry said Monday at least three people have embraced martyrdom while 28 other people were injured in the latest incident of violence by Israeli forces in Jenin, with the international community expressing concerns over the full escalation of the conflict. 

According to the Israeli military, the raid was launched to detain Palestinians suspected of attacks, and troops exchanged fire with armed people, hitting several of them.

The raid began at around 4:00am local time and reportedly involved a large number of Israeli troops.

There were media reports of heavy gunfire throughout the morning, with media representatives confirming that fighting was ongoing as of 8:40am.

Video footage circulated on social media showed an explosion enveloping an armoured vehicle as shots rang out, as well as an Israeli army helicopter launching missiles on the town.

The raid has been condemned by Palestinian officials, who have called for "an end to Israeli aggression in the West Bank."

The spiralling violence also sparked concerns from the international community about the escalation of violence in the region, with the United Nations calling for an immediate de-escalation of tensions.

The incident is the latest in a number of consecutive violent clashes between Israeli-occupied forces and Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, as Israeli forces continue to commit violence against innocent Palestinians.

At least one Palestinian civilian was detained during Monday’s raid, according to witnesses.

Israeli forces have killed at least 161 Palestinians since the beginning of the year, leaving other hundreds injured, including children.

