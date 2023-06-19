Prince Harry has ‘already said so much’: ‘Nothing is left’

Experts believe Prince Harry has drained his vocal reserves by ‘saying all he already has’



Famed entertainment reporter, from News.com.au, Bronte Coy, issued these claims.

She started the chat off by noting that Prince Harry has ‘said all that he has to say’ so much so that there is allegedly ‘nothing left’ that can be done.

Ms Coy was even quoted saying, “I would say it does seem like he has fired all that he has, and the Royal Family probably feel the same.”

During the course of his chat with Sky News host Caroline Di Russo, Ms Coy even went as far as to question Prince Harry’s future moves and admitted, “What else can he possibly say?” because he’s “already said so much.”

For those unversed, these claims have come in response to Prince Harry's case against British newspapers in the High Court.

The case in question is running five separate cases against Mirror News Group over alleged phone hacking.