Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Fathers Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth

Maks Chmerkovskiy received an incredible Father's Day present that left him overjoyed. 

The 43-year-old professional dancer from Dancing with the Stars, together with his wife Peta Murgatroyd, welcomed a baby boy into the world on Sunday. The new arrival joins the couple's older son, Shai, who is six years old.

Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his followers.

"Happy Father's Day to me!" he mentioned in his caption, adding a playful comment, "#MadeInPeta."

The comment section quickly filled with love and well-wishes from their famous friends. Emma Slater expressed her excitement, exclaiming, "OMG YESSSSSS!!!!!!!!! On Father's Day!!!! [Heart Emoji]" while Amanda Kloots chimed in, saying, "Wow, what a day! What a gift!"

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Chmerkovskiy shared his feelings about the significance of giving Shai a sibling, especially after facing fertility struggles with Murgatroyd.

"He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally, at this point, to tell him this egg didn't break, it's a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come," he said. "Now there's kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my 6-year-old taking in that moment is also very special."

