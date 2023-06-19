 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kevin Smith considers Superman cameo in ‘The Flash’ a win

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Kevin Smith considers Superman cameo in ‘The Flash’ a win
Kevin Smith considers Superman cameo in ‘The Flash’ a win

Filmmaker Kevin Smith experienced a triumphant moment as his infamous story becomes a reality in The Flash movie.

The cameo of Nicolas Cage's Superman battling a giant spider pays homage to Smith's past involvement with a cancelled Superman film.

“I HAVE SPENT the better part of 30 years of my career referencing the movies,” says Kevin Smith. “And now I’ve lived long enough where the movies are starting to reference me back.”

Smith reflected on his initial reaction to learning about the cameo and expresses his approval of the inclusion of the spider.

“I’ve been telling that story since 1997,” he says.

“And it’s kind of become a part of comic-book pop culture. And so my Twitter has been blowing up for the last 24 hours and people want to know what I think. And what I think about it is, you know, in a weird way, even though I’ve been making films for 30 years, and I got my own career, I feel like, ‘Oh, I finally made it.'”

As a dedicated fan of cinema and comic-book movies, Kevin Smith said he finds joy in seeing his work referenced and maintaining his connection to the audience's perspective.

“I mean, look, I’ll be honest with you, it’d be even better if they put me in the fucking things. That’d be way good for my brand. Oh my god. After we saw The Flash, Jason Mewes and I started lamenting, like, “Why don’t they ever hire us just to be the people that get punched by Batman in the movie? Like, we literally know the guy that plays Batman! How can can we hook that up?” And Jason’s always like, “I think they think we’re, like, too proud.” And we’re not. If somebody was like, “We want you to be in the movie where The X-Men punch you in the face,” I’d be like, done and done.

More From Entertainment:

Eminem hints at collaboration with Snoop Dogg

Eminem hints at collaboration with Snoop Dogg
John Mulaney calls himself ‘lucky guy’ in adorable Father’s Day post

John Mulaney calls himself ‘lucky guy’ in adorable Father’s Day post
Prince Harry is ‘underestimating the challenges of life: ‘Too privileged’ video

Prince Harry is ‘underestimating the challenges of life: ‘Too privileged’
Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance during Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance during Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival
Sally Potter shares first music video from her debut album

Sally Potter shares first music video from her debut album
Prince Andrew ‘completely lost’ after royal titles stripped off

Prince Andrew ‘completely lost’ after royal titles stripped off
Paris Hilton pens note in honor of dad Richard Hilton on Father’s Day

Paris Hilton pens note in honor of dad Richard Hilton on Father’s Day
Meghan Markle ‘worries’ if Chelsy Davy is still the love of Prince Harry’s life

Meghan Markle ‘worries’ if Chelsy Davy is still the love of Prince Harry’s life
Gwyneth Paltrow shares adorable family snap in Father's Day tribute video

Gwyneth Paltrow shares adorable family snap in Father's Day tribute
Bebe Rexha forced to exit stage abruptly after getting hit by phone video

Bebe Rexha forced to exit stage abruptly after getting hit by phone
Prince Harry warned ‘private matters should stay private in families’

Prince Harry warned ‘private matters should stay private in families’
Antoinette Robertson explores the dark side of horror-comedy in 'The Blackening'

Antoinette Robertson explores the dark side of horror-comedy in 'The Blackening'
Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad

Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad
'Oppenheimer' biographer dubs film 'stunning artistic achievement'

'Oppenheimer' biographer dubs film 'stunning artistic achievement'
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian kids 'excited' to welcome sibling

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian kids 'excited' to welcome sibling
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks
Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth
Madonna remembers her dad on Father’s Day: ‘Thanks for refusing to spoil me’

Madonna remembers her dad on Father’s Day: ‘Thanks for refusing to spoil me’
Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy video

Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy
Amber Heard breaks silence about her role in 'In the Fire' video

Amber Heard breaks silence about her role in 'In the Fire'