Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan unite in action-packed trailer of 'Heart of Stone'

Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan face an immense challenge to avert disaster in the latest full trailer for Netflix's upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone.

During the Tudum global live event held in São Paulo, Brazil, on Saturday, Gadot, Dornan, and Alia Bhatt made an appearance to unveil the highly anticipated footage.

Directed by Tom Harper, this thrilling feature is set to premiere on Netflix on August 11th. The story revolves around Rachel Stone (played by Gadot), an incredibly skilled spy who also harbors a secret identity as a member of the Charter—an undercover organization employing cutting-edge technology to neutralize potential global threats.

"You know the commitment you've made," cautions Sophie Okonedo's character in the trailer. "No friendships, no attachments. Our mission is far too crucial."

As the trailer unfolds with adrenaline-fueled sequences, we witness Stone, portrayed by Gadot, engaging in intense situations such as a motorcycle pursuit and descending a mountain using a parachute. The weight of her responsibilities begins to weigh on her, and she remarks, “They have no idea what they’re capable of. I need to shut it all down.”

Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready also make appearances in this film, which boasts a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Harper, Rucka, and Patty Whitcher serve as executive producers for this thrilling production.



