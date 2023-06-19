 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Prince Harry warned 'private matters should stay private in families'

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Prince Harry has just come under fire for allegedly attempting to spill private secrets outside the fold of the Royal Family.

These admissions have been brought forward by Italian royalty, Prince Emanuele Filiberto of Savoy.

He weighed in on everything during a candid interview with Fox News Digital.

He started the chat off by admitting, “I don’t like to criticize” because “you know, they did their choice.’ (sic)

At the end of the day everyone is aware that “Harry is a very intelligent young man.”

But “He suffered a lot [from] the media attention when he was young.”

“Then, when his mother died, perhaps at a certain point he wanted to live another life, and he left with his wife… to America.”

During the course of the chat, Filiberto also went on to note the changes in demeanor he noticed

“I felt a bit sad when I saw him at the coronation of King Charles arriving alone… because he’s still the son of the king of England. But] I think private matters should stay private in families.”

