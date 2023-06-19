 
Monday Jun 19, 2023
Web Desk

Rita Wilson shares Tom Hanks' reason for rejecting 'When Harry Met Sally' role

Rita Wilson shares Tom Hanks reason for rejecting When Harry Met Sally role

Tom Hanks, known for his prominent role in the romantic comedy genre alongside Meg Ryan in the 90s, recently had an interesting revelation shared by his wife, Rita Wilson. 

In a recent episode of the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, Wilson disclosed that Hanks had been approached to star in the iconic 1989 film, When Harry Met Sally, but had turned down the opportunity.

In her conversation, Wilson revealed, "People probably don't know this, but Tom was offered When Harry Met Sally, and he turned it down because he was going through a divorce and he was very happy to be not married."

"And so he could not understand that a person going through a divorce would have anything other than just like, 'I'm so happy,'" she added.

Although Hanks declined the role, he later collaborated with Meg Ryan in two other beloved romantic comedies. In 1993, they appeared together in Sleepless in Seattle, followed by You've Got Mail in 1998. 

Meanwhile, the role of Harry Burns in When Harry Met Sally eventually went to Billy Crystal, with Rob Reiner directing the film and Nora Ephron penning the screenplay.

