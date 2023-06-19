 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is ‘underestimating the challenges of life: ‘Too privileged’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Experts believe Prince Harry does not understand the concept of ‘hard work’ or setbacks because he was “born into a world so unimaginably detached from normality.”

These accusations against the Duke of Sussex have been shared by commentator Meghan McCain.

According to the Daily Mail, she believes “Spotify has clearly decided that time’s up for H&M.”

But “now, for someone like Harry at least – born into a world so unimaginably detached from normality – it’s easy to see why he may have underestimated the challenge of what lay ahead.”

Especially since “it was telling earlier this month when the petulant prince appeared in a UK courtroom and admitted that he was not aware of ‘any evidence’ to support his claims that he had been hacked by a British tabloid, but that he would nonetheless feel a sense of ‘injustice’ if he did not win his case.”

More From Entertainment:

Eminem hints at collaboration with Snoop Dogg

Eminem hints at collaboration with Snoop Dogg
John Mulaney calls himself ‘lucky guy’ in adorable Father’s Day post

John Mulaney calls himself ‘lucky guy’ in adorable Father’s Day post
Kevin Smith considers Superman cameo in ‘The Flash’ a win

Kevin Smith considers Superman cameo in ‘The Flash’ a win
Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance during Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival

Paris Jackson makes stylish appearance during Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival
Sally Potter shares first music video from her debut album

Sally Potter shares first music video from her debut album
Prince Andrew ‘completely lost’ after royal titles stripped off

Prince Andrew ‘completely lost’ after royal titles stripped off
Paris Hilton pens note in honor of dad Richard Hilton on Father’s Day

Paris Hilton pens note in honor of dad Richard Hilton on Father’s Day
Meghan Markle ‘worries’ if Chelsy Davy is still the love of Prince Harry’s life

Meghan Markle ‘worries’ if Chelsy Davy is still the love of Prince Harry’s life
Gwyneth Paltrow shares adorable family snap in Father's Day tribute video

Gwyneth Paltrow shares adorable family snap in Father's Day tribute
Bebe Rexha forced to exit stage abruptly after getting hit by phone video

Bebe Rexha forced to exit stage abruptly after getting hit by phone
Prince Harry warned ‘private matters should stay private in families’

Prince Harry warned ‘private matters should stay private in families’
Antoinette Robertson explores the dark side of horror-comedy in 'The Blackening'

Antoinette Robertson explores the dark side of horror-comedy in 'The Blackening'
Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad

Justin Timberlake pays heartfelt Father's Day tribute to his dad and stepdad
'Oppenheimer' biographer dubs film 'stunning artistic achievement'

'Oppenheimer' biographer dubs film 'stunning artistic achievement'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘turning to fiction’ for paychecks
Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian kids 'excited' to welcome sibling

Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian kids 'excited' to welcome sibling
Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Kendall Jenner shares heartfelt Father's Day tribute to Caitlyn Jenner

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth

Father's Day: Maks Chmerkovskiy becomes a dad for the second time as Peta Murgatroyd gives birth
Madonna remembers her dad on Father’s Day: ‘Thanks for refusing to spoil me’

Madonna remembers her dad on Father’s Day: ‘Thanks for refusing to spoil me’
Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy video

Scott Disick celebrates Father’s Day as his ex Kourtney announces pregnancy
Amber Heard breaks silence about her role in 'In the Fire' video

Amber Heard breaks silence about her role in 'In the Fire'