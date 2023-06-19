Prince Harry is ‘underestimating the challenges of life: ‘Too privileged’

Experts believe Prince Harry does not understand the concept of ‘hard work’ or setbacks because he was “born into a world so unimaginably detached from normality.”



These accusations against the Duke of Sussex have been shared by commentator Meghan McCain.

According to the Daily Mail, she believes “Spotify has clearly decided that time’s up for H&M.”

But “now, for someone like Harry at least – born into a world so unimaginably detached from normality – it’s easy to see why he may have underestimated the challenge of what lay ahead.”

Especially since “it was telling earlier this month when the petulant prince appeared in a UK courtroom and admitted that he was not aware of ‘any evidence’ to support his claims that he had been hacked by a British tabloid, but that he would nonetheless feel a sense of ‘injustice’ if he did not win his case.”