Monday Jun 19, 2023
Bebe Rexha forced to exit stage abruptly after getting hit by phone

Singer Bebe Rexha was urgently swept off stage on Sunday night after getting struck in the head by a phone.

The incident happened during her concert in New York. An alarming video shot by Alex Chavez from the concert shows a phone being hurled from the crowd and hitting Rexha on the face, who then drops to her knees on the floor of the stage. Her crew can be seen racing to her aid.

Bebe Rexha’s show was being held at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York as part of her “Best F’n Night of My Life” tour.

In 2018 Rexha was nominated best new artist category at the Grammy awards. Her latest album “Bebe” was released in 2023.

“It’s about feeling empowered even while feeling uncertain — of change, growing up, self-reflecting,” Rexha told Variety at the time.

“I’ve always been open in my lyrics — and with life in general — when it comes to talking about what I’ve been through…this album is about expression and tells a story about having a change of heart.”

Rexha will be holding five more shows – at Philadelphia, Washington DC, Atlanta, Orlando and Houston to complete the current tour. 

